Iams Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26,208.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.