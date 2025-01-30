Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,137 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $268.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

