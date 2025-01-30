Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $319,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

