Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $552,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $172.34 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

