Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 849 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $275.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.43.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

