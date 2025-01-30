Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $150.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

