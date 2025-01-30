Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.