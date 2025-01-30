ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 39.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 39.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 53,455,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 21,559,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
