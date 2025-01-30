ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.84 ($0.09). Approximately 59,930,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 23,372,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 9.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
