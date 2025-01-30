ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 49.4% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 49.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07). 49,573,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 21,343,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of £20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.78.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
