Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Holdings Lowered by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

