InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.21. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

