Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Inogen Trading Up 6.0 %

INGN stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.26. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

