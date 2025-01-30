Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,820. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 142,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,591. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

