Insider Selling: Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$60,621.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$60,621.00.

SBC opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70. The stock has a market cap of C$224.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

