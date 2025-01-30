Insider Selling: Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$60,621.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$60,621.00.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 0.2 %
SBC opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70. The stock has a market cap of C$224.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.51.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
