Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Sells $163,429.50 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FMC stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in FMC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of FMC by 85.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

