Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells 94 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50.

On Friday, November 29th, Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48.

On Friday, November 8th, Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $572.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.