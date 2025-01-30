Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $8,627,500.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JBL opened at $161.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Jabil by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 51.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Jabil by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

