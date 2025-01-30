Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,574.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 144,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,786. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $16,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 418.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,015 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

