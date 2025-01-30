Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 44,962 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,890. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24.
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,623,146.90.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
NYSE RVLV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 936,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
