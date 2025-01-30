Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 44,962 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,890. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 936,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

