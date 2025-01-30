Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 12,733,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,685,995. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 263,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 62,466 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 119.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

