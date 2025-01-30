Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $14,819,328.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

