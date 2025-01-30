Insider Selling: VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Sells C$15,050.00 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincenzo Bellissimo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.21 million, a PE ratio of 169.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

