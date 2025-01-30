Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells $33,647.85 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XFOR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 189,105 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

