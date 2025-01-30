InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

InspireMD Stock Down 4.7 %

NSPR opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 413.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

