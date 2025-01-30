Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Announces Adoption of Drug Testing Solution by UK-Based Traffic Management Provider

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Quantum Traffic Management, a prominent UK-based traffic management provider, has embraced the company’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution. This adoption spans Quantum TM’s 10 nationwide sites and aims to enhance workplace testing efficiency and safety.

Get alerts:

Quantum TM, a seasoned operator in various sectors including utilities, highways, rail, local authority, and events, transitioned from conventional saliva and urine testing to INBS’ non-invasive fingerprint sweat-based drug screening system due to the quicker and more hygienic attributes this technology offers. The solution allows Quantum TM to conduct on-the-spot drug screening internally, improving decision-making processes and operational efficiency.

To escalate its adoption of drug screening technology, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. continues to expand its portfolio, with Quantum TM being the latest addition to over 400 accounts globally. The company is also eyeing entry into the US market in 2025 after submitting its FDA 510(k) application in December 2024.

INBS’ fingerprint sweat-based drug screening system streamlines the testing process for organizations, eliminating the need for specialized staff or facilities and delivering rapid on-site results, thereby overcoming the challenges associated with traditional methods.

Quantum Traffic Management’s Managing Director, Scott Powell, stated, “The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution provides us with greater control when it comes to drug testing. Having previously faced delays with our former saliva and urine drug testing methods, we needed to find an effective solution that we could manage in-house and increase our testing productivity.”

The news of this collaboration was shared in a press release dated January 29, 2025, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing. The Financial Statements and Exhibits section under Item 9.01 of the filing includes additional information.

It should be noted that the information disclosed under Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure, along with Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and should not be regarded as filed for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Nor should it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filings under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly specified.

For more details on Quantum Traffic Management and Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., interested parties can refer to the respective company profiles provided in conjunction with the filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GBS’s 8K filing here.

About GBS

(Get Free Report)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles