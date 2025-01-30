Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Up 830.7% in January

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 830.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intelligent Group Price Performance

Shares of INTJ stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Intelligent Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Intelligent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.