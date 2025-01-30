Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Up 830.7% in January

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 830.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intelligent Group Price Performance
Shares of INTJ stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Intelligent Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
Intelligent Group Company Profile
