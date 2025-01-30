International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336.60 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 335.30 ($4.17), with a volume of 71193227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.70 ($4.12).

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.68) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of £16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 796.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.01.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

