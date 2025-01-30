International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.74. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 31,577 shares changing hands.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
