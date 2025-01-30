Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,545,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 12,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,641. Intevac has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

