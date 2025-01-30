Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2025

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intevac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,545,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Trading Down 0.1 %

IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 12,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,641. Intevac has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.