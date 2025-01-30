Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Intevac Trading Down 0.1 %
IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 12,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,641. Intevac has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
