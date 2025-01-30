Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $641.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

ISRG stock opened at $572.71 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.04.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,560 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

