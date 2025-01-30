Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Holdings Lifted by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

