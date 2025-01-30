Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

