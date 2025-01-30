Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

