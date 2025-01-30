Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 51,057 shares.The stock last traded at $52.49 and had previously closed at $52.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $798.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

