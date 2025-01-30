Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capstone Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,701 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 358,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,832,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

