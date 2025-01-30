IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.66 ($0.17). Approximately 4,013,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,228,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
IQE Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market capitalization of £136.05 million, a P/E ratio of -703.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.