IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.66 ($0.17). 4,013,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,228,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

IQE Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.01. The firm has a market cap of £132.08 million, a PE ratio of -683.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

