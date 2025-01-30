IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of IQV opened at $197.90 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.