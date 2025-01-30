IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $197.90 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

