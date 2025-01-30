iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lifted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

