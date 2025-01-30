iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $59.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

