iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cisco Systems Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cisco Systems Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.6% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cisco Systems Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $604.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $485.19 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The firm has a market cap of $521.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.58.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
