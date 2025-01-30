iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 100,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,219,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $604.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $578.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $521.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

