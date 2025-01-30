iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

