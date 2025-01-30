iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,200,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

