iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 450.4% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB remained flat at $24.83 during trading on Wednesday. 68,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,928. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

