iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 516969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

