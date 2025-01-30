iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $121.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

