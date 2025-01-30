iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 8,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 121,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

