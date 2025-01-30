iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

